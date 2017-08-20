New JCS chief: No mercy for N. Korea if it attacks

NATIONAL

Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, salutes during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Aug. 18, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new top military officer was inaugurated Sunday with a stern warning that North Korea will face merciless retaliation for any attack.Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stressed that the current security conditions on the peninsula are "more serious than at any other time" amid the North's fast-advancing nuclear and missile programs.He said he will focus efforts on establishing a "full range of defense postures" to counter all types of threats."If the enemy provokes, (our military) will retaliate resolutely and strongly to make it regret bitterly," Jeong said during a change of command ceremony held at the Ministry of National Defense compound in Seoul.He added deterrence based on combat readiness is a priority.He also vowed thorough preparations for the deployment of the so-called three-axis defense platform: the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike system, the Korean Air and Missile Defense, and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation scheme. The military plans to put the three elements into operation by the early 2020s.Jeong, formerly an Air Force chief of staff and fighter jet pilot, replaced Army. Gen. Lee Sun-jin, who retired after a 42-year service.He is South Korea's first JCS leader hailing from the Air Force in 23 years. President Moon Jae-in's choice is viewed as reflecting his resolve to reform the nation's armed forces long dominated by the Army. Defense Minister Song Young-moo served as the chief of Navy operations.Jeong and Song, meanwhile, are scheduled to meet separately with Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, later in the day.Harris is visiting South Korea to inspect the allies' Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise to begin Monday.The South is fielding around 50,000 troops in the 11-day UFG, a size similar to that of last year. The US, however, has reduced the number of its participating troops to 17,500 from 25,000. The US Forces Korea has not elaborated on the reason.The UFG is an annual command-post training largely based on computer simulation. (Yonhap)