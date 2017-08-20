Moon names new BOK deputy governor

NATIONAL

This file photo taken April 28, 2017, shows Yoon Myun-shik, who was appointed the vice governor of the Bank of Korea on Aug. 20. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in has appointed an incumbent assistant deputy governor of the Bank of Korea as the new vice chief of the central bank, it said Sunday.Yoon Myun-shik, who entered the central bank in 1983 and served in various posts, was chosen to succeed Jang Byung-wha as BOK deputy governor, according to the bank. The position has been vacant for two months since Jang retired.Following the latest appointment, the country's monetary policy committee, which was held with six members out of seven seats last month, will be attended by all seven members this month. (Yonhap)