BTS’ ‘Dope’ tops 200m YouTube views

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Aug 20, 2017 - 17:03
  • Updated : Aug 20, 2017 - 17:03
The music video for “Dope,” a track from K-pop boy band BTS’ “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1,” has reached over 200 million views on YouTube.

Released on June 23, 2015, the video reached the milestone on the YouTube channel run by 1theK, the content production division of Loen Entertainment, at 6:34 p.m. Saturday. Loen is the music label behind the group‘s 2015 EP album. 

A screen capture of BTS' "Dope" music video (Big Hit Entertainment)
Including views on the official channel run by the band’s management agency Bit Hit Entertainment, the video‘s total views on YouTube have recorded some 206.5 million.

With the powerful electronic hip-hop track, the K-pop sensation has started to garner popularity in earnest from abroad. The lyrics of the song tell real stories of the singer group’s musical endeavors.

Six other songs by BTS -- “Fire,” “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not Today” and “Spring Day” -- have also been viewed more than 100 million times on the video-sharing platform.

BTS is set to return in September with a new project titled “Love Yourself.”

(Big Hit Entertainment)
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)