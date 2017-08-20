BTS’ ‘Dope’ tops 200m YouTube views

Released on June 23, 2015, the video reached the milestone on the YouTube channel run by 1theK, the content production division of Loen Entertainment, at 6:34 p.m. Saturday. Loen is the music label behind the group‘s 2015 EP album.
|A screen capture of BTS' "Dope" music video (Big Hit Entertainment)
With the powerful electronic hip-hop track, the K-pop sensation has started to garner popularity in earnest from abroad. The lyrics of the song tell real stories of the singer group’s musical endeavors.
Six other songs by BTS -- “Fire,” “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not Today” and “Spring Day” -- have also been viewed more than 100 million times on the video-sharing platform.
BTS is set to return in September with a new project titled “Love Yourself.”
|(Big Hit Entertainment)