Super Junior's Choi Si-won to visit Vietnam for UNICEF campaign

ENTERTAINMENT

Discharged from his military duty, Choi Si-won of the South Korean boy band Super Junior will visit Vietnam next week for a campaign by the United Nation's Children's Fund (UNICEF), his Seoul-based agency said Saturday.



S.M. Entertainment said Choi, who was discharged from his mandatory national duty Friday, will participate in the UNICEF's "SMile for U" campaign that is designed to support music education for children in Asia. The 31-year-old will be in Vietnamese cities, including Da Nang, from Monday to Friday next week for the charitable campaign that is also co-supported by S.M.Entertainment.



Photo of Choi Si-won provided by S.M. Entertainment (Yonhap)

Choi was named one of the special representatives of the Korean Committee for the UNICEF in November 2015 after his active support in various UNICEF campaigns since 2010. During his stay in Vietnam, Choi will visit various schools and child care centers to do voluntary activities. He will also shoot a promotional film for the UNICEF's education support project "Schools for Asia."I'm happy to join a meaningful project as a UNICEF representative," Choi said in a statement. "I want to learn children's feelings on the Vietnam field trip and give them an opportunity to have happy dreams through music." (Yonhap)