S. Korean soldier injured in artillery drill dies

NATIONAL

A South Korean soldier injured in an explosion during an artillery firing drill in Cheorwon on Friday has died, South Korea's military said Saturday, raising the death toll to two.



Military officials said a private first class solider who was receiving treatment at Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, died early this morning. He was one of the six servicemen rushed to the hospital following the blast that occurred on the shooting range of a front-line Army unit in Cheorwon, some 88 kilometers north of Seoul, on Friday.



Illustration by Yonhap

A 27-year-old sergeant first class died while being transported on the day of the incident.South Korean military said a probe into the cause of the incident is still under way. (Yonhap)