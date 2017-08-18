New Red Cross chief hopes for early talks with NK counterpart

NATIONAL

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2017, shows Park Kyung-seo, president of the Korean Red Cross, speaking at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The new chief of South Korea's Red Cross said on Friday he hopes to have talks with his North Korean counterpart as soon as possible to discuss the resumption of humanitarian projects.Park Kyung-seo, president at the Korean Red Cross, made the remark at his inauguration ceremony as North Korea has kept mum toward Seoul's earlier offer made in July for talks to arrange reunions of separated families."I really hope that the two Koreas' Red Cross can open their minds and hold talks as soon as possible," he said.Park, 78, was tapped to lead the Red Cross on Aug. 8, succeeding Kim Sung-joo for a three-year term. His nomination was approved by President Moon Jae-in, honorary head of the Red Cross, on Wednesday.The Korean Red Cross plays a role in arranging reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War and handling humanitarian assistance to North Korea.Park said that he visited North Korea on 29 occasions since the 1980s, during which he met with the late North Korean leaders -- founder Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il."Through this experience, I came to believe that the two Koreas will eventually become one though they are now divided," he said. "I think that a starting point of promoting inter-Korean cooperation and overcoming the division lies in dialogue based on humanitarianism."About 54 percent of an estimated 131,200 South Koreans on the waiting list for the suspended reunion events have already died, according to data by Seoul's unification ministry and the Korean Red Cross.Park, a human rights expert, served as South Korea's first human rights ambassador from 2001-2007 under the liberal governments of President Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun.He earned a doctorate in sociology in Germany and served as a chair professor at Dongguk University in Seoul. (Yonhap)