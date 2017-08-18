Two women jailed for selling baby on social media

NATIONAL

Two women who sold their friend’s baby for 3 million won ($2,600) on social media, have been sentenced to prison Thursday.The Seoul Northern District Court sentenced each of the two women to 10 months and one year in prison, respectively.According to the court officials, the two women, both 30 years old, had been raising the newborn whom their friend left behind right after giving birth in May 2016.As the financial burden of childrearing grew upon them, the two women decided to put the baby up for sale on social media.In July 2016, they came in contact with two people interested in buying the baby. After signing a note promising the baby will never be reclaimed by his biological mother, they handed the baby to the purchasers for 3 million won.The two purchasers of the baby, were each given a two-year suspended sentence and an 8-month prison term, respectively.