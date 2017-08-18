Korea condemns terror attack in Spain, supports efforts to root out terrorism

NATIONAL

(AP-Yonhap)

South Korea on Friday condemned a recent terror attack that killed more than 10 people in Spain, expressing its support for global efforts to root out terrorism.On Thursday (local time), a van rammed through a square in central Barcelona crowded with tourists, killing at least 13 people and injuring some 100 others. Two suspects have been arrested so far, with the IS claiming responsibility for it."We cannot but express our shock and anger against the barbarian terror attack that happened in central Barcelona and killed innocent people and strongly condemn that terror act," the foreign ministry said in a statement."We support the Spanish government's efforts to eradicate terrorism and keep joining the global drive on that front with the belief that terror acts cannot be justified under any circumstances and such crimes against humanity should be rooted out," it added.Foreign media reports said that a similar terror attack hit a city, some 100km south of Barcelona, a day after the Barcelona tragedy. (Yonhap)