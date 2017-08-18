Korea, US to conduct military drills similar to last year‘s

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military said Friday that Seoul and Washington will stage joint military drills next week at a similar level to those last year, defying speculation that they may scale them down not to irk North Korea.The allies' Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise will kick off Monday for a two-week run, which North Korea has long denounced as a war rehearsal for a northern invasion."This year's military drills will be a similar size to those conducted last year," an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told a press briefing.The UFG drill is a computerized command post exercise without field maneuvers.Tensions between the North and the United States had heightened amid exchanges of bellicose rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leadership.Pyongyang had threatened to fire four ballistic missiles toward the waters off the US territory of Guam, but it backed off its threat Tuesday after key US officials dismissed the risk of an imminent war with the North.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday that he will watch Washington's behavior "a little more," but he will make an "important" decision if the US continues its "extremely dangerous reckless actions" on the divided peninsula.His remark seemed to refer to the planned military drills between Seoul and Washington. The allies stressed that the drills are defensive in nature."Plans for the exercises were finalized months earlier," said an official at Seoul's unification ministry. (Yonhap)