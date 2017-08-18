Details of Galaxy Note 8 leaked in Australia

BUSINESS

Australia-based media Ausdroid reported Friday it has obtained marketing material for Samsung Electronics Co.'s presumed Galaxy Note 8, slated to be showcased next week.



Ausdroid said it obtained a sales brochure for the South Korean tech giant's upcoming phablet, originally slated to be revealed in New York on Wednesday, which included information on detailed specifications.



According to the report, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch QHD display and is equipped with IP68 standards for water and dust resistance. The size is slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus released earlier.





As widely expected, the new phablet also comes with a dual-lens camera, marking the first time for the tech giant to apply the feature on its flagship models.It also supports Optical Image Stabilization, with the aperture standing at F1.7 -- the same for the Galaxy S8 models. A lower number in aperture indicates that a camera is capable of gathering more light, leading to more vivid photos and videos.The new phablet also comes with its own pen like its previous Note smartphones.A Samsung Electronics official said it cannot confirm the report made by the Australian media, adding the company is looking into the details of the sales brochure.Industry watchers expect Samsung will start preorders for the Galaxy Note 8 on Sept. 1 and kick off sales Sept. 15. (Yonhap)