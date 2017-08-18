LG's OLED TV among winners in annual British review

BUSINESS

Organic light-emitting diode TVs from LG Electronics, Panasonic and Sony were rated the best in the sector in a review by British specialists, industry officials said Friday.



In the annual shootout held last weekend by retailer/reviewer Crampton & Moore and HDTVTest, invited specialists put OLED TVs over LCD sets in nearly all categories for picture quality, officials said. Results last year were the opposite.





Panasonic's flagship 65-inch EZ1002 OLED was voted the best TV of 2017 and best home theater TV. LG's B7 won the categories for best HDR (high dynamic range) TV and best gaming TV, while Sony's A1 was awarded as the best living room TV.The TVs were scored on eight categories, including color accuracy, motion, uniformity and bright room. (Yonhap)