[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju, a program selected by the Cultural Heritage Administration in a competition, offers visitors the chance to walk through hundreds of traditional Korean homes in Jeonju Hanok Village under the moonlight.Highlights include a moonlight photography competition, traditional music, Jeonju traditional opera, a shadow orchestra and night views of Jeonju.The event is being held until Sept. 13.For more information, visit www.jeonju-night.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.Donggang International Photo Festival offers various events, including an international photo competition based on the traditions of the festival.Visitors can enjoy 10 exhibitions and workshops during the festival period from July to early Oct. 1. The festival comprises a main exhibition, international contest and the Donggang Photo Award.The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is 2,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for teens and 1,000 won for children. Groups of 20 or more get a discount.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The homepage -- www.dgphotofestival.com -- only offers information in Korean.Miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from March to October, and is closed on rainy days. The last admission is at 10 p.m.The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children. It is open to visitors of all ages.Located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, the theme park is accessible via the Samsan Gymnasium Station on Subway Line No. 7 or buses No. 53, No. 59-1 or No. 558.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.Seoulland hosts the Cool Summer! Music Festival through Aug. 27.The highlight is a large-scale water fight held at World Plaza, where water pours out from all directions.At night, programs such as Music Survival, Chi-maek (chicken and beer) Night, and evening performances are available.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and participation fees vary by ticket.For more information, visit the official website www.seoulland.co.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.The Garden of Morning Calm holds the Rose of Sharon Festival until late August. Visitors can see the Rose of Sharon as well as green grass fields, summer wildflowers, valleys and the Chukryeongsan mountain.The festival goes through Sept. 3 and is open to visitors of all ages.Refer to the homepage -- www.morningcalm.co.kr -- for admission fees and other information. You can also call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese services.