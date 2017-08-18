Korean shipyards at top of order backlog ranking

BUSINESS

South Korea's three major shipyards -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. -- maintained their top global ranking in terms of order backlog, industry data showed Friday.According to the data compiled by industry tracker Clarkson Research, Daewoo Shipbuilding's Geoje shipyard stood at 82 ships representing 5.96 million compensated gross tons, as of end-July, followed by Hyundai Heavy's Ulsan shipyard with 69 vessels, or 3.33 million CGTs.Samsung Heavy's Geoje shipyard came in third with 60 ships totaling 3.04 million CGTs.Hyundai Heavy's two affiliates -- Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. -- came in ninth and 10th in terms of order backlog, respectively, with 1.44 million CGTs from 38 ships and 1.39 million CGTs from 65 ships, the latest data showed.Meanwhile, South Korean shipyards recaptured the No. 1 position in new orders worldwide in July amid a plunge in overall numbers, outpacing Chinese rivals.Local shipbuilding companies clinched new orders worth a combined 306,000 CGTs last month to build nine vessels.Chinese rivals came next with 295,000 CGTs, or 13 ships. Japanese shipyards' orders came to nil. (Yonhap)