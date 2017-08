WORLD

People phone to relatives or friends after a van ploughed into the crowd on the Rambla in Barcelona, Thursday. (UPI-Yonhap)

No South Korean casualties have been confirmed in the van carnage in Barcelona, Spain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.A senior official said, “The Korean Embassy in Spain is continuing to check for casualties, and we have yet to receive a report that any South Korean nationals were affected.”Thirteen people are believed to have been killed after a van plowed into a crowd on a pedestrian street in Barcelona, in broad daylight Thursday afternoon (local time).