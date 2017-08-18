[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Hee-yeon (Yeom Jung-ah) has left the city and moved to the mountainside, where she meets a mysterious young girl (Shin Rin-ah) ridden with fear and living in hiding in the forest. Hee-yeon‘s husband (Park Hyuk-kwon) grows suspicious of the stranger, who mimics the voice of their daughter. People in the town begin to disappear one by one following the girl’s appearance.Two years have passed since the US military fought off an intelligent tribe of apes. The tribe, led by chief chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis), is attacked in the woods by militaristic humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson). After an intense internal struggle, Caesar embarks on a journey to avenge his species; ape and man are pitted against each other in a grand-scale war that will settle the future of the world.Ki-joon (Park Seo-joon) is a police academy cadet bursting with energy and eager to go catch the bad guys. What he lacks in thought he makes up for with action. Contrasting him is Hee-yeol (Kang Ha-neul), a fellow cadet who is timid and well versed in theory, but less savvy when it comes to the practical things. One day, the two witness a kidnapping and decides to take action.It is 1980. German journalist Peter (Thomas Kretschmann) needs a taxi to get to Gwangju, Korea’s southwestern city swept up in a turbulent struggle between government and citizen. Unassuming driver Man-seob (Song Kang-ho) does not know what is in store for him, and is only intent on receiving the hefty fare from Seoul to Gwangju to pay his back rent. The two realize how grave the situation is upon reaching the city, and Peter, with the help of Man-seob, university student Jae-sik (Ryu Joon-yeol) and driver Hwang (Yoo Hae-jin), begins to document the happenings there.