WORLD

Spanish police warned early Friday that agents had been deployed to a city south of Barcelona to counter a "possible terrorist attack," just hours after a van mowed into pedestrians killing 13 people in the popular seaside city.



Police in the Spanish region of Catalonia tweeted that a "police operation"



was taking place in Cambrils some 120 kilometres south of Barcelona and tweeted asking people to "stay home, stay safe". (AFP)