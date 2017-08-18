S. Korea, US defense ministers agree to closely coordinate against NK threats

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- The defense ministers of South Korea and the United States agreed to continue their close coordination in responding to North Korea's threats, the Pentagon said Thursday.



South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke by phone Wednesday to discuss issues related to the countries' alliance, according to Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White.





South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (Yonhap)

Mattis congratulated Song on his confirmation as defense minister. The two will be meeting in Washington later this month."Both Secretary Mattis and Minister Song strongly condemned North Korea's second intercontinental ballistic missile test on July 28 and resolved to continue to closely coordinate responses to the North Korean threat," White said.Mattis reaffirmed the "ironclad" US commitment to the defense of South Korea, noting the military's role in providing extended deterrence.He also highlighted his commitment to diplomatic efforts to achieve the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Both Secretary Mattis and Minister Song reiterated the importance of the US-ROK (Republic of Korea) Alliance and expressed their commitment to build a stronger partnership based on mutual trust and cooperation," White said. (Yonhap)