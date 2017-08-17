[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel will celebrate its sixth anniversary by offering a package of accommodations and promotions at its Lobby Lounge Bar and Aequalis Spa from Sept. 1-30.The Happy Birthday Sheraton Package offers a stay in an executive, honeymoon, hospitality or presidential suite for an additional cost, access to the Sheraton Club Lounge with breakfast and a bottle of Andeluna 1300 Cabernet Sauvignon 2011 wine. Guests receive Club Lounge benefits and have access to a fitness center, swimming pool and sauna.The Lobby Lounge Bar on the 41st floor features Moet & Chandon for 85,000 won per bottle or 98,000 won with a plate of cheese. The Aequalis Spa gives various spa treatments and body massage, including Thai, stone and deep tissue massage. Dr. Bronner’s organic magic soap products are also given.Price starts from 260,000 won and reservation period is from Sept. 1-16. For more information, call (02) 2211-2100.The Grand Ambassador Seoul opened a new contemporary Korean restaurant, Entree, located on the lobby floor on Aug. 11.Entree offers seven-course menus as well as a la carte and seasonal specialties. Korean traditional liquor is also on offer to match the dishes. Lunch course features bibimbap, bulgogi and doenjang stew, followed by desserts. Dinner courses include Korean snacks, rice porridge and marinated and grilled Australian beef ribs. For vegetarians, there are deodeok and dried persimmon salad with yuja sauce and pan-fried shiitake mushrooms, lotus roots and asparagus with eggs.Private dining rooms for four, eight and 18 people are available for family gatherings, business meetings and parties.Lunch starts from 60,000 won and dinner from 80,000 won.For information and reservations, call (02) 2270-3131.The Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cilantro Deli is offering beauty products endorsed by celebrity Paris Hilton on the sidelines of an unlimited mango buffet every weekend from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., through Oct. 1.The offer is in collaboration with SURKorea, the exclusive distributor of the Hollywood star’s products in Korea. Hilton’s beauty products, including Super Gel nail care products, are available. A nail artist will be available for service through Aug. 27, also offering tips on using the nail polish product.The buffet includes tarts, jalousie, cheesecake, mint salad, almond mini pies, tiramisu mousse, kiwi cakes, bread pudding, cream rolls, lemon pie and bingsu -- all with mango. Diners can also try sliced mangoes and mango ice cream. Tea or coffee is offered.For information and reservations, call Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.The Westin Chosun Seoul is offering a Christmas-themed wedding package for those planning to have more than 350 guests at their weddings on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25.The Holy Moly Magical Christmas Wedding package includes a 2 million won shopping voucher at Shinsegae department store, a Christmas-decorated table and cocktail reception after the wedding.Meals at the wedding include grilled beef tenderloin, sweet pumpkin cappuccino soup, cake, sherbet and more. For information, call (02) 317-0066.The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul, located on the 24th floor and offering a wide view of downtown, is offering two new types of the icy traditional Korean dessert bingsu -- cold-drip coffee bingsu and peach bingsu -- through Aug. 31, every day from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.The new varieties follow the signature makgeoli bingsu, which was developed by the restaurant and teahouse. The coffee bingsu at 37,000 won uses Yirgacheff coffee beans, almond milk and shaved ice, topped with mascarpone cheese cream and sweet almond and chocolate. The peach bingsu uses lightly baked nectarines, frozen milk, yogurt ice cream and yogurt sauce, with hwangsu and mint.For information and reservations, call (02) 2016-1205.