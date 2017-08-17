NK ICBM failed to re-enter atmosphere: expert

NATIONAL

North Korea’s latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile appeared to be a failure, a Seoul-based missile expert claimed Thursday, suggesting that the Hwasong-14 was not equipped with a stable re-entry system that would allow it to survive the heat-intensive process of re-entering the atmosphere.



Lee Sang-min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, said there are “three pieces of scientific evidence” that show the Hwasong-14 test-fired on July 28 lacked the capabilities to enable the warhead to remain intact during re-entry and wreak havoc on the ground



One piece of evidence is that when the missile descended back to Earth from outer space, it did not generate a plasma stream, which should have happened if the projectile had made a successful re-entry, Lee said in his report.



“I don’t see any trace of (plasma) in the Hwasong-14 launch,” he said. “It is highly likely that the missile’s nose cone did not face extreme heat -- or did not ablate uniformly,” he said, adding that the missile could drift off a target if its nose cone is not ablated properly.





Hwasong-14. Yonhap