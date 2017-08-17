Three things that Moon, Trudeau have in common

NATIONAL

Rep. Choo Mi-ae, the chairwoman of ruling Democratic Party of Korea shakes hands with Canadian Ambassador to Korea, Eric Walsh, at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The chairwoman of South Korea’s ruling party likened President Moon Jae-in to Canada’s Justin Trudeau for his “handsome” appearance, unassuming and approachable attitude and respect for women.“I think the two state chiefs are similar in their ways of communicating with the public, without authoritarian attitudes,” Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said in a meeting with Canadian ambassador to Korea, Eric Walsh, at the National Assembly on Wednesday. “The two are also similar in that they look handsome.”Prime Minister Trudeau is very popular among Korean women, and his move to fill half of his cabinet with women is also similar to Moon, she added.Some 30 percent of Moon’s Cabinet is made up of female ministers, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Labor Minister Kim Young-joo.The leader of the ruling party also expressed gratitude to the Canadian government for its support, as Canada had released a statement of condemnation after a series of North Korea’s provocations.“I would also like to thank Canada for its great efforts in playing a key role in freeing the Canadian-Korean Pastor Lim Hyeon-soo,” she added.Lim was released on Aug. 9 after being detained in North Korea for 31 months since 2015, on charges of “conspiring against the regime.”Ambassador Walsh said South Korea and Canada are showing a good start in their relationship.“Canada seeks for a close, cooperative relationship with South Korea. We should share opinions on how we will keep peace and stability in this region,” he said.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)