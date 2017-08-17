Govt. agencies complete inspections into staff abuse

NATIONAL

All government ministries and agencies have completed inspections into whether or not senior officials mistreat staff at official residences, diplomatic missions and secretaries' offices, the Prime Minister's Office said Thursday.



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon ordered the inspection earlier this month amid public outrage in the wake of revelations that a top military general and his wife treated soldiers taking care of their residence like slaves.



The agencies were required to report the outcomes of the inspections by Wednesday.





(Yonhap)

Lee also instructed his office to combine the reports and come up with improvement measures by the end of this month. He said that such an abuse of power, known as "gapjil" in Korean, should no longer be overlooked or accepted."All ministries and agencies reported whether 'gapjil' culture exists or not," an official of the Prime Minister's Office said. "After reviewing the reports and going through coordination, we will announce a comprehensive set of preventative measures."The main focus of the inspections was on the foreign and defense ministries.During the inspection, the foreign ministry reportedly uncovered some mistreatment of administrative staff at overseas diplomatic missions. The defense ministry, meanwhile, reported plans to minimize the number of soldiers assigned to take care of official residences until the duties are handed over to civilian staff. (Yonhap)