Moon reiterates no war on peninsula, Seoul and US have shared vision

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday reiterated that war would not break out on the Korean Peninsula, saying that Seoul and Washington share the ultimate goal of resolving North Korean issues through peaceful means.The South Korean leader also warned North Korea not to cross the “red line,” which he defined as the North arming itself with nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.Speaking at a press conference to mark his 100 days in office, Moon said that South Korea has the final say in any military action on the peninsula and that seeking a peaceful resolution to the issue is backed by the international community.“I say this with confidence that there will be no war on the Korean Peninsula ever again,” he said.“Without South Korea’s consent, nobody can take military action on the Korean Peninsula. The US and President Donald Trump have promised to discuss and reach an agreement with South Korea on any options (the US) may use against North Korea.”While conceding that the US could take unilateral military action outside of the Korean Peninsula, Moon said that he believes Washington would communicate with Seoul in advance, in light of the possible impact on inter-Korean tensions.“Ultimately, resolving (North Korean issues) peacefully is an international agreement, even if tough sanctions and pressure are applied against North Korean provocations.”He added that the UN Security Council’s unanimous approval of the latest sanctions was testament to the international community’s resolve.Moon added that such measures are aimed at preventing war and forcing North Korea to come to the negotiating table.Regarding Pyongyang’s silence on Seoul’s suggestion of military and Red Cross talks, Moon said that dialogue should be resumed but that dialogue itself could not be the goal.As reengaging North Korea will take time and effort, Moon highlighted that there was no reason for South Korea to be impatient in the matter.“Dialogue itself cannot be the goal. The conditions for dialogue must be met and there must be a guarantee that dialogue will bring positive results,” he said, adding that North Korea should at least end its provocations for dialogue to begin.“If the conditions are met, and if it is deemed to be helpful in improving inter-Korean relations and resolving the North Korean nuclear issue, then sending a special envoy could be considered.”On historical disputes with Japan, Moon took a firm stance, saying that Japan’s sexual enslavement of Korean women and forced Korean laborers during its 1910-1945 occupation of Korea have not been resolved.“The issue of comfort women was made known long after the (1965) Korea-Japan agreement. Therefore it is incorrect to say that the comfort women issue was resolved by the Korea-Japan talks,” Moon said.The agreement was signed in 1965, and includes a number of issues including compensation for damage sustained by Korea during Japan’s 35-year occupation.The matter of the “comfort women,” however, was first made public in 1991 by the late Kim Hak-sun who was the first victim of Japan’s sexual enslavement of Korean women to give public testimony.“Regarding the recent comfort women agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formed a taskforce or assess the agreement. Once the process is over, the Foreign Ministry will decide the policy (on the agreement),” Moon said, referring to the agreement signed under the Park Geun-hye administration.Regarding Koreans who were forced into working for Japanese entities during the period, Moon said that each victim retains the right to file civil suits against the related Japanese entities.The South Korean president, however, drew the line at historical issues hampering present Korea-Japan relations.At the press conference, the president once again reiterated his pledge to push for constitutional revision and said that no additional tax hikes are in store for the time being.During his campaign, Moon pledged to push to have the Constitution amended and to put the proposal to a referendum at the same time as the local elections scheduled for June next year.On the issue of moving away from nuclear power, Moon reassured the public that his plans are long term and that electricity prices would not rise suddenly.“(The plan) is to shut down currently operating nuclear power plants one by one as they reach the end of their designed lifespan,” Moon said, adding that local nuclear facilities are designed to last 60 years. He added that despite his plans, nuclear power would account for about 20 percent of South Korea’s electricity supply in 2030 and that no sudden changes would take place.(cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)