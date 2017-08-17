Tickets for PyeongChang Winter Paralympics to go on sale next week

The organizing committee for the Paralympic Winter Games said tickets will be available for purchase online at its website (https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/en/paralympics/index) starting at 2 p.m. next Monday. The Paralympics will run from March 9 to 18.
There will be 280,000 tickets available for para alpine skiing, para biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, para snowboard and wheelchair curling. The committee said it hopes to sell 70 percent of the tickets at home and the rest overseas. A person can purchase up to 50 tickets, regardless of the events.
|This undated file photo, provided by the organizing committee of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics, shows sport pictograms for the competition. (Yonhap)
For the opening ceremony, the most expensive seat will go for 140,000 won ($123.20), while prices for the closing ceremony tickets range from 10,000 won to 70,000 won.
Tickets to para biathlon, para cross-country skiing and para snowboard are 16,000 won each. Prices for the preliminaries, semifinals and finals in para ice hockey and wheelchair curling will range from 10,000 won to 50,000 won.
People of national merit and patriots, people with disabilities, seniors over 65 years of age and local residents of host cities will receive 50 percent discounts on their tickets. Government agencies, regional governments and nonprofit organizations will get 30 percent group discounts.
Discounts will not apply to the opening and closing ceremonies, and para ice hockey finals.
Starting Nov. 6, Paralympics tickets will also be available at the main ticket centers of Seoul City Hall, the Gangwon provincial government headquarters and Gangneung City Hall, plus Incheon and Gimpo international airports, and 19 KTX stations.
Ticket holders will get free access to shuttle buses during the competition.
The organizers expect some 1,500 athletes and officials from about 50 nations. Host South Korea will be represented in all six sports by a record 100-deep delegation. (Yonhap)