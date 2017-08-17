Kumho Tire to diversify Ecsta PS71 tire size

|Kumho Tire’s high-performance tire Ecsta PS71. (Kumho Tire)
Kumho Tire will expand the size of its high-performance tire Ecsta PS71 to offer the product to more motorists starting next year, the company said Thursday.
Over 10 tire sizes of the Ecsta PS71, ranging from 16 inch to 20 inch-rim diameter sizes, will be added to the product lineup in 2018 from the current 24 sizes.
Made for premium sports driving, the Ecsta PS71 was released last March as an upgraded version of the Ecsta LE Sport, the company said.
The high-performance tire can be installed in a wide variety of car sizes, such as Hyundai’s Avante AD compact sedan, Hyundai’s premium Genesis G80 and EQ900 large-size sedans as well as German luxury Mercedes-Benz and BMW cars.
“The Ecsta PS71 was designed to deliver a stable driving experience for high-performance cars with powerful horse power,” Kumho Tire said in a statement.
“The ultra high-performance tire boasts outstanding vehicle handling and stability at high speeds. It also offers strengthened fuel efficiency and stable drive on wet roads.”
Last February, the Ecsta PS71 was also recognized at the iF Design Award 2017, one of the world’s most recognized top three design awards, the company said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)