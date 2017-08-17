[Monitor] Mobile shopping reaches all-time high

BUSINESS

The proportion of mobile shopping in South Korea reached an all-time high in the second quarter of the year in the retail sector, data from Statistics Korea showed Thursday.Purchases made through smartphones and tablets surged 41.5 percent on-year to 9.4 trillion won ($8.25 billion), accounting for 9.4 percent of the total retail sales tallied at 99.2 trillion won.This is the highest proportion since related data began to be compiled in the first quarter of 2013.In comparison, department stores, large discounters and supermarkets suffered sales declines in the same quarter by showing a proportion of 3.2 percent, 4.8 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.