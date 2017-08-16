Trump says N. Korea made 'wise' decision for stepping back

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a "wise" choice for refraining from making imminent threats against Washington.



US President Donald Trump (AP-Yonhap)

"Kim Jong-un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!" Trump said in a Twitter posting.Trump's remark came after Kim said Tuesday that he would watch Washington's behavior "a little more," but it will make an "important" decision if the US continues its "extremely dangerous reckless actions."Kim's announcement marks a retreat from last week, when Pyongyang threatened to fire Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles into waters just 30-40 kilometers off the US-controlled Pacific island of Guam. (Yonhap)