PM negative about calls for Korea‘s nuclear armament

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon (C). (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon reacted negatively Wednesday to calls for South Korea to develop its own nuclear weapons, saying the move would undermine Seoul's calls for North Korea to denuclearize, trigger a nuclear arms race and put the country under international sanctions.Calls for nuclear armament have gained traction as Pyongyang stepped up its nuclear and missile programs, with two nuclear tests last year, as well as a series of missile launches, including those capable of reaching the continental US"If we are going to possess nuclear weapons, it will result in undermining the justification for (North Korea's) denuclearization and accelerate nuclear armament (in the region) and we also have to be prepared for international sanctions," Lee said in a TV interview."We shouldn't make a hasty decision on this," he said.But Lee then said the country should consider introducing nuclear-powered submarines to cope with growing threats from the North."Nuclear submarines are another issue," he said. "It's time for us to think about introducing nuclear submarines."Lee also said that South Korea and the US are on the same page on the North Korea problem, rejecting concern about the so-called "Korea passing" -- the belief that South Korea might be sidelined by the US and other key players in efforts to resolve the crisis.Lee said the situation is very serious."It's true that the situation is very grave. This is a situation that was unimaginable in the past," he said. "It won't be easy for Chairman Kim Jong-un to go ahead and play with fire if he's eager to keep the existence of the system he leads. The US can prepare military options, but it won't be an easy decision to put them into action."Tensions on the Korean Peninsula soared higher after the North threatened last week to fire four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles into waters just 30-40 kilometers off the US-controlled Pacific island of Guam.In response, US President Donald Trump has openly talked about military options. (Yonhap)