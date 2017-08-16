Nongshim‘s instant noodle sold at all Walmart stores in US

BUSINESS

This undated photo provided by Nongshim Co., the country`s top instant noodle maker, shows a Walmart store in the United States stocked with its instant noodle products. (Yonhap)

Nongshim Co., the country's top instant noodle maker, said Wednesday its best-selling instant noodles are now sold at every Walmart store in the United States, as it attempts to expand its presence in the global market.Nongshim said its Shin Ramyun is now being sold at 4,692 Walmart stores throughout the North American country, becoming the first South Korean product available at every store of the US hypermarket chain.The company said it will continue to tap deeper into the US market by expanding its logistics center in Chicago, and signing contracts with the country's small and medium-sized retailers.The US unit of Nongshim posted $180 million in sales last year, up 15.4 percent from $156 million a year earlier, the company said. (Yonhap)