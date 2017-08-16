Koreans expected to spend more on leisure in Q3

According to the survey conducted by the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute, the expected consumer sentiment index in the culture, sports and tourism sector for the July-September period came to 110.1, up 3.2 points from a year earlier.
|Holidaymakers pack the departure lounge of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 11, 2017, in the middle of the summer vacation season. (Yonhap)
A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists, while a reading below the benchmark means the opposite.
The index was based on a survey of 1,500 adults aged 19 or older throughout the country, the institute said.
South Korea's key consumer sentiment index improved for the sixth consecutive month in July, reaching over a six-year high with 111.2, according to separate data from the Bank of Korea. (Yonhap)