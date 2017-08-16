Koreans expected to spend more on leisure in Q3

BUSINESS

Holidaymakers pack the departure lounge of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 11, 2017, in the middle of the summer vacation season. (Yonhap)

South Koreans are expected to jack up their spending on sports and tours in the third quarter of this year, a survey showed Wednesday, as the country's key consumer sentiment index reached a six-year high last month.According to the survey conducted by the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute, the expected consumer sentiment index in the culture, sports and tourism sector for the July-September period came to 110.1, up 3.2 points from a year earlier.A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists, while a reading below the benchmark means the opposite.The index was based on a survey of 1,500 adults aged 19 or older throughout the country, the institute said.South Korea's key consumer sentiment index improved for the sixth consecutive month in July, reaching over a six-year high with 111.2, according to separate data from the Bank of Korea. (Yonhap)