Koreans expected to spend more on leisure in Q3

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 16, 2017 - 15:25
  • Updated : Aug 16, 2017 - 15:25
South Koreans are expected to jack up their spending on sports and tours in the third quarter of this year, a survey showed Wednesday, as the country's key consumer sentiment index reached a six-year high last month.

According to the survey conducted by the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute, the expected consumer sentiment index in the culture, sports and tourism sector for the July-September period came to 110.1, up 3.2 points from a year earlier. 

Holidaymakers pack the departure lounge of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 11, 2017, in the middle of the summer vacation season. (Yonhap)

A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists, while a reading below the benchmark means the opposite.

The index was based on a survey of 1,500 adults aged 19 or older throughout the country, the institute said.

South Korea's key consumer sentiment index improved for the sixth consecutive month in July, reaching over a six-year high with 111.2, according to separate data from the Bank of Korea. (Yonhap)

