Catholic priest cleared of pro-N. Korea charges over remarks about 2010 island shelling

Prosecutors cleared a Catholic priest of pro-North Korea charges Wednesday, nearly four years after he made remarks some accused of sympathizing with the communist nation's deadly shelling in 2010 of a South Korean island.



Park Chang-shin, a senior priest at the diocese in the southwestern city of Jeonju, made the controversial remarks at an event in November 2013, saying it is natural for the North to shell the western border island of Yeonpyeong because the South and the US held military exercises near its sea border.



The statement sparked a firestorm among conservatives, who called for him to be punished for violating the anti-communist National Security Law that makes it a crime punishable by prison term to make remarks supporting North Korea.





Catholic priest Park Chang-shin. (Yonhap)

After years of soul searching, prosecutors have determined Park didn't violate the law."(Park) made remarks in conformity with North Korea's claims.But when we look at his point from a broader perspective, he pointed out overall problems with our society as he called for efforts to make a better society to live in," an official at the prosecutors' office in Jeonju said."Rev. Park has also often stated that he doesn't like North Korea's system that has serious problems from the third hereditary succession of power. He also doesn't have any record of participating in pro-North Korea rallies. So we decided not to indict him as it's difficult to see him engaging in enemy-benefiting acts," the official said.After the decision, Park also said he didn't mean to praise the North."What I talked about was how the government made North Korea an enemy," he said. "How can I, as a priest, like North Korea, which has oppressed the Catholic Church?" (Yonhap)