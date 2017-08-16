Owner sells embattled nudist resort

NATIONAL

A villager walks on the main road leading to a nudist resort in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

The owner of a private nudist club in North Chungcheong Province has sold the newly infamous property, amid police pressure and protests from nearby residents.Jecheon Police Station questioned the owner and operator of the hillside resort last week on charges of operating unauthorized public accommodations. The facility, a two-story mansion with a pool and playground where members could frolic in the buff, was open only to those paying annual fees of 240,000 won ($213). It was not registered with authorities as a public lodging facility as required by the Public Hygiene Act.The operator had insisted the mansion operated not as an accommodation facility, but a private club.Despite the facility’s permanent closure, police are continuing to look into whether nudists going au naturel at privately owned lodgings can be punished for public lewdness.The facility, registered as a farmhouse lodge when it first opened in 2009, had its operations suspended two years later due to complaints from nearby residents and only recently reopened.Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)