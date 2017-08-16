‘Nut Job 2’ to hit Korean theaters in October

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (Open Road Films)

The animation film “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature,” which was financed by a Korean company, will be hitting local theaters on Oct. 3.The film was co-produced by Canada-based ToonBox Entertainment and Korean production company Redrover. It is currently screening at over 4,000 theaters in North America.The film is also set to screen in South America, the UK and Russia.Directed by Cal Brunker and written by Brunker, Bob Barlen and Scott Bindley, the film centers on the story of a squirrel named Surly and his animal friends who attempt to save their city, Oakton, from the plans of an evil mayor.The voice cast includes Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl, Will Arnett and Brendan Frasier.The film topped the North American box office during its opening weekend on Aug. 11, but it has currently surrendered the spot to the mystery horror thriller “Annabelle: Creation.”Several scenes in the film give a nod to Korea, featuring the characters singing and dancing along to “Gangnam Style.”