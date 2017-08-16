LG opens biggest overseas brand shop in Iraq

BUSINESS

LG Electronics’ brand shop in Erbil, Iraq (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics opened its largest overseas brand shop in Iraq as an investment in the emerging market of the Middle East, the company announced Wednesday.The South Korean electronics maker is eyeing the rising Iraqi market, where large reconstruction projects are underway, with an aim to establish its premium image in the home appliances market.The company opened the two-floor shop that spans 870 square meters in the main commercial district of Erbil, the fourth-largest city in Iraq.Around 200 government and media officials attended an opening ceremony at the shop Tuesday.By covering the entire front wall of the shop with glass, LG hopes to capture the attention of passersby with an exhibition of its premium lineup of home appliances in the LG Signature experience zone.LG is also offering consumers free after-sales service.With the newest store in Iraq, LG currently runs a total of six brand shops in Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.“We plan to continue expanding the presence of LG shops and its premium image in the Middle East and African regions,” said Cha Guk-hwan, head of the regional office.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)