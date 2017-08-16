Private-label products expand presence in Korean market: report

The market of such "store brand" products reached 9.3 trillion won in 2013, up from 3.6 trillion won tallied in 2008, according to the report by the state-run Korea Development Institute.
Industry leaders of Lotte, E-mart and Home Plus earned some 20 percent of their sales from their private brand goods, while convenience stores like GS 25, Seven Eleven and CU marked 28.8 percent.
|(Yonhap)
Retailers have extended private branding in a way to reduce costs as they outsource such private-label products without running large manufacturing facilities or a design team.
But the KDI report noted that such growth in private brands failed to trickle down to smaller manufacturers which supplied private brand products to retail giants.
In a separate survey, nearly 10 percent of suppliers said that they have experienced unfair business practices from large retailers, while they also have to pay a higher distribution margin. (Yonhap)