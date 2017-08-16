CCF 2017 contemplates Korea in eyes of world

LIFE&STYLE

A cultural exchange event on the topic of Korea‘s image will take place later this month, with opinion leaders across the world expected to participate.



On Aug. 28 and 29, Corea Image Communication Institute will host its Culture Communication Forum 2017, organizers said Wednesday. The annual event will provide an opportunity for avid discussion about “Korea’s image felt though the five senses.”



This year‘s topic will be Korea through sight, more specifically the country‘s image through pictures and video that will rediscover Korea as “a country where cutting-edge technology and tradition coexist,” organizers said.



Koreans and foreign nationals living in the country alike participated in a contest where they submitted videos and photos that best describe the country.



French politician Jean-Vincent Place, BBC journalist Francine Stock, photographer Tino Soriano, Caroline & Hughes Dubois, journalist Rod Fritz and Miriam Sun, co-founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai, will be participating in the two-day event, which will have foreign participants experience Korea through visits to museums and palaces and tasting Korean delicacies.



Korean Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan, actor Ahn Sung-ki, former Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo and 49 ambassadors to Korea are among the 300 opinion leaders who will attend the gala event on Aug. 29. An award ceremony for the photo contest will take place during the event.





By Yoon Min-sik

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)