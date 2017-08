ENTERTAINMENT

Girls' Generation (S.M. Entertainment)

Girls’ Generation is picking up right where it left off, topping charts with “Holiday Night.”The sixth studio album by the K-pop act took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s world albums chart as of Wednesday, a little over 10 days after it was released on Aug. 4.The album, which features the tracks “Holiday” and “All Night,” took the top spot on the iTunes album charts of 19 countries at one point.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)