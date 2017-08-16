The Herald Business
Superich
Real Foods
The Herald POP
K-Pop Herald
The Junior Herald
HOOC
SIGN IN
MOBILE
Home
National
Business
Life&Style
Entertainment
Sports
World
Opinion
Weekender
English Cafe
Subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Economy
Finance
Industry
Technology
Automode
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
Hallyu
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
Korean
Mobile App
PDF
SMS/LMS
Twitter
Facebook
Youtube
RSS
Go to Mobile Version
BUSINESS
All
Economy
Finance
Industry
Technology
Automode
LATEST NEWS
Main opposition party adopts US tactical nuke redeployment as official part...
PM negative about calls for Korea‘s nuclear armament
More support to be offered for child care, low-income seniors
Parties present mixed scorecards for Moon's first 100 days in office
446 foreign scholarship students to graduate from Korean schools this month
LG opens biggest overseas brand shop in Iraq
Measures to cut mobile costs to be delayed to mid-September
[Newsmaker] Ahn hints at running for Seoul Mayor in 2018
[Graphic News] Best places to retire overseas
Hyundai Mobis develops Korea’s first bi-directional on-board charger
[Monitor] Meaning of codes printed on eggshells
By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 16, 2017 - 15:57
Updated : Aug 16, 2017 - 15:58
Under the regulations of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, a set of codes are printed on every eggshell to identify the region and producer of the eggs.
HEADLINE NEWS
MOST POPULAR
Main opposition party adopts US tactical nuke redeployment as official party line
PM negative about calls for Korea‘s nuclear armament
More support to be offered for child care, low-income seniors
Parties present mixed scorecards for Moon's first 100 days in office
446 foreign scholarship students to graduate from Korean schools this month
[Newsmaker] Korean retailers stop egg sales after fipronil found in some eggs
[News Focus] Is Samsung really doomed without its heir?
Did Ariana Grande refuse to enter Korea? Speculations of terror fears ahead of concert
Alleged portrait of Empress Myseongseong on show for first time
SHINee’s Onew to face probe over sexual harassment
LEADERS CLUB