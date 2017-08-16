President tells prime minister to personally handle egg insecticide crisis

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday told his prime minister to personally manage the developing issue of insecticide detected in some eggs sold here that is causing a health scare, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.President Moon noted the current management of the crisis may add confusion as the agriculture ministry and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety were both handling the issue."President Moon ordered the prime minister to comprehensively oversee the issue, thoroughly inform the public on the outcome of an ongoing inspection of all products and take all other necessary measures," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon earlier said only the eggs from four local farms have been determined to have residues of toxic chemicals used at the farms, ordering a resumption of sales of all other unaffected products.Eggs prices had already been on the rise due to a significant reduction in supply caused by the recent outbreak of avian influenza here.The prime minister has ordered all infected eggs to be destroyed. (Yonhap)