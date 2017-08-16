Korea bests Iran to win men's intl. handball competition

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

The South Korean men's handball team defeated Iran Tuesday to win an international competition in Seoul, and Tunisia took second place.South Korea scored a victory of 33-22 over Iran in the last match of the 12th Seoul Cup Handball at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in the capital city.In the three-day competition in which three countries -- South Korea, Tunisia and Iran -- participated, South Korea tied with Tunisia with one win and one tie but went four points ahead in score. Iran finished third.South Korea, which is 19th in the world ranking, scored 28-28 in the match against Tunisia (17th) on the first day of the tournament. Tunisia trounced Iran (50th) 30-23 on the second day.Seoul Cup Handball was created in 1993 to commemorate the South Korean women's team's Olympic gold medals in 1988 and 1992. The tournament only featured the women's teams and expanded to include the men's teams in 2015. This year, only the men's event was contested. (Yonhap)