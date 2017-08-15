[Graphic News] Best places to retire overseas

WORLD

Portugal‘s Algarve region has been named the best place in the world to retire for the fourth year in a row, according to a report from Live and Invest Overseas.Only two Asian cities -- Kuala Lumpur and George Town -- made the list in the top 10, ranking sixth and 10th, respectively.Valletta, Malta came in at No. 2, while Mazatlan, Mexico took the No. 3 spot.Factors taken into account include: cost of living, safety, whether English is spoken, availability of entertainment, environmental conditions, nature of the expatriate community, health care, infrastructure, recreation, residency options and taxes. It also looks at real estate affordability and restrictions.