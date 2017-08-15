Power outage stops amusement rides in midair

According to the Korea Electric Power Corp., the power substation supplying electricity to Lotte World was hit by a bolt of lightning around 10:50 a.m., interrupting power supply to the theme park.
|"Giant Loop," featured in this photo, was one of the rides at Lotte World affected by the power outage Tuesday. (Lotte World official website)
At the time of the incident, there were some 7,000 visitors at Lotte World. During the outage, passengers on the rides panicked at first, but the rides resumed operation in 10 minutes. No casualties have been reported.
On Aug. 5, a ride malfunction at Lotte World left some 70 people stuck in midair before they were rescued after three hours.
By Kim Min-joo/ Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)