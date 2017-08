NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Heavy rainfall with lighting and thunder hit many parts of the nation on Liberation Day, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.The KMA issued heavy rain warnings for Seoul, Incheon and North Gyeonggi Province at 12:30 p.m. Gangwon Province was also added to the list.As of noon Tuesday, 91.5 millimeters of rain had poured down in Paju, while Incheon and Gimpo received 90.5 mm and 82 mm, respectively.The KMA said that up to 70 mm of rain will fall in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and other provinces, warning citizens of possible landslides and other related damage.By Park Ju-young ( jupark@heraldcorp.com