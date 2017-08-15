‘Starcraft: Remastered’ officially launched

BUSINESS

(Yonhap-Blizzard)

“Starcraft: Remastered,” a high-definition revamp of Blizzard Entertainment’s hit PC strategy game “Starcraft,” got released Tuesday.Blizzard Entertainment held a prelaunch event for the game in Busan last month, which attracted thousands of local fans.The new edition of “Starcraft” features ultrahigh-definition 4K graphics and refreshed soundtrack, as well as improved in-game features.“The most important goal of ‘Starcraft: Remastered’ has been to upgrade as many features as possible, while maintaining the gist of the gameplay experience,” said Michael Morhaime, CEO of Blizzard.Gamers flocked to social media to express excitement for the new release. One twitter user said, “Starcraft holds a special place in my memory, and I want this classic to live on.”