Mortgage loans stay above July level despite tightening

The average volume of household mortgage borrowings per day reached 407.1 billion won ($356.6 million) from 3,167.6 cases from Aug. 7-11, according to data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service.
This was larger than the daily average in July, which came to 288.5 billion won from 2,509 borrowings.
|(Yonhap)
In the capital Seoul and administrative cities of Sejong and Gwacheon, all designated as “overheated speculative districts” starting Aug. 3, the daily average mortgage loan reached some 163.2 billion won last week, nearly double the daily average of 91.9 billion won in July.
Following the Aug. 2 measures, those taking out mortgage loans to buy a house in the regions are subject to stricter loan limits of up to 40 percent of the property value from 60 percent. The debt payment limit has been adjusted to 40 percent of income from 50 percent.
On the day the anti-speculation measures were released, borrowers applied for 3,192 financings, as the new regulations were to become effective the following day.
Still, the FSS said Monday that the market was “being stabilized” in August.
In contrast, the rise in apartment prices has been seen slowing down in the regions since early August, according to the latest data from Kookmin Bank.
Seoul’s apartment price rose 0.08 percent weekly as of Aug. 7, down from a 0.37 percent surge the previous week. The price in Sejong remained flat, compared to a 0.58 percent weekly rise a week prior, while that of Gwacheon remained steady for two consecutive weeks, after seeing a 0.27 percent rise in the third week of July.
Meanwhile, outstanding household loans from banks came to 739 trillion won as of Friday, while outstanding mortgage loans came to 556 trillion won, the FSS data also showed.
The pan-governmental measures are aimed at stabilizing the domestic real estate market, by stemming speculative home purchases and inducing multiple home owners to sell houses -- crucial to taming housing prices and curbing inflating household debt from excessive borrowing.
By Son Ji-hyoung
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)