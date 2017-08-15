K.A.R.D turns to world stage again

K.A.R.D will perform at the Summer Sonic 2017 rock festival in Japan on Saturday. It will then head to Los Angeles for KCON 2017, the annual Hallyu convention hosted by entertainment giant CJ E&M.
In September, it will embark on another world tour in Europe, during which the group will visit five countries including the United Kingdom and Spain. The tour will continue in the US and South America.
|K.A.R.D (DSP Media)
K.A.R.D consists of J.seph, B.M, Jeon So-min and Jeon Ji-woo. It debuted on July 19 and has already built up a large following internationally. From May to June, the group toured North and South America, performing in Canada, Brazil and Mexico.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)