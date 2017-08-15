Go to Mobile Version

K.A.R.D turns to world stage again

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Aug 15, 2017 - 17:49
  • Updated : Aug 15, 2017 - 17:49
K-pop mixed gender rookie group K.A.R.D wrapped up its promotional activities in Korea for its latest track “Hola Hola” and will meet its overseas fans again.

K.A.R.D will perform at the Summer Sonic 2017 rock festival in Japan on Saturday. It will then head to Los Angeles for KCON 2017, the annual Hallyu convention hosted by entertainment giant CJ E&M.

In September, it will embark on another world tour in Europe, during which the group will visit five countries including the United Kingdom and Spain. The tour will continue in the US and South America. 

K.A.R.D (DSP Media)
“K.A.R.D will return with a new album after the Americas tour,” the group’s agency DSP Media said.

K.A.R.D consists of J.seph, B.M, Jeon So-min and Jeon Ji-woo. It debuted on July 19 and has already built up a large following internationally. From May to June, the group toured North and South America, performing in Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

