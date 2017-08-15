Woman may face criminal charge for dancing naked in public

NATIONAL

(Screen grab from the video posted online)

A 33-year-old woman who danced naked on the streets of Suwon could face a criminal charge.The case involving the suspect, whose identity was withheld by the police, is being reviewed by prosecutors for indictment for the charge of public lewdness.The woman danced naked for around 20 minutes in Ingye-dong, Suwon on July 18. The video capturing her dancing, violent and messy as if she were possessed, spread widely throughout Korea’s major online communities.The police arrested her at a bar on July 29. She was drinking alone. The woman told the police that a voice inside her head had ordered her to dance.Drug tests on the woman came out negative. Medical staff and the woman’s family testified that she suffered from a mental illness. She had stopped taking treatments for several months, which is suspected to have triggered her abnormal behavior.However, the police say they cannot confirm that the woman’s public nudity was due to mental illness as she remembers what happened fairly clearly.