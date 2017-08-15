BTS nabs best int’l artist at Teen Choice Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS wins Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, US on May 21. (Billboard)

K-pop megastar BTS once again proved its global popularity, snagging the international artist prize at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards held in the US.The seven-member act was announced the winner of the Choice International Artist Award on Sunday, local time, at the ceremony which took place at Galen Center in Los Angeles.The category included four K-pop nominees, including EXO, Seventeen and Monsta X, and Mexican group CD9 and Latin pop group CNCO.BTS has become the second K-pop group to win the Choice International Award, following Super Junior in 2015.BTS was not present at the event.After the award show’s broadcast, some fans expressed discontent online with the fleeting mention given to the K-pop group.The Teen Choice Awards, hosted by broadcasting network FOX, awards popular figures in music, film, television, sports and fashion chosen by viewers aged 13 to 19.Other winners included Harry Styles for Choice Male Artist, Ariana Grande for Choice Female Artist and Fifth Harmony for Choice Music Group.In May, BTS became the first K-pop act to be voted the Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.BTS is set to return in September with a new project titled “Love Yourself.”BTS, short for Bangtan Boys, debuted in 2013 and has risen to international popularity. The group’s recent releases include a remake of K-pop icon Seo Taiji and Boys’ “Come Back Home” and the tracks “Blood, Sweat & Tears” and “Spring Day,” included in the group’s second studio album “Wings.”By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)