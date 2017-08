NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 52-year-old woman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on the charge of setting fire to a bed that her partner was sleeping on.On Oct. 22 last year, the woman, who was drunk at the time, sprayed an accelerant on her partner’s bed to set it on fire.The partner, who suffered burns all over, was sent to the hospital for treatment, but died after 10 days.Upholding the lower court’s ruling, the Daegu High Court on Tuesday sentenced the woman to 16 years in prison for murder and arson.