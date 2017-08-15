SHINee’s Onew to face probe over sexual harassment

ENTERTAINMENT

Onew of SHINee (Herald DB)

Prosecutors will investigate Onew of boy band SHINee for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately at a club in Gangnam, Seoul, on Saturday.The singer was arrested at the club after a friend of the woman called the police. Onew denied the charges, saying that he has no memory of the alleged incident, as he was too drunk at that time.Police plan to send the case to the prosecutor’s office.SHINee’s agency S.M. Entertainment said the incident stemmed from “a misunderstanding” and that the physical contact had been accidental while they were dancing on a stage drunk.“The woman acknowledged that such incidents could happen under the influence of alcohol and withdrew the charge,” the agency said.According to police, however, the woman said in a statement that although she withdrew the charge due to intense scrutiny from the media and upon the request of S.M. Entertainment, it does not mean that the harassment did not occur.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)