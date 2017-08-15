Server chip revenue of top 3 suppliers rises 30 pct in Q2

BUSINESS

The world's top three manufacturers of memory chips saw their combined revenue from server chips gain about 30 percent for the second quarter of this year, helped by a surging demand for high-end servers, according to industry data on Tuesday.The combined server DRAM revenue of three suppliers -- Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. -- stood at US$4.43 billion for the second quarter, up 30.1 percent from a quarter ago, the data by industry tracker DRAMeXchange showed.Mark Liu, an analyst at DRAMeXchange, said in a statement that the jump in sales of server DRAM chips came after "the increase in the average memory density of server systems."Semiconductor manufacturers are expected to have difficulty in meeting the various growing demands in the DRAM market, DRAMeXchange said."On the whole, server DRAM supply is expected to remain tight throughout the remainder of 2017," the analyst said.Samsung's server DRAM revenue jumped 36.5 percent on quarter to $1.98 billion for the second quarter, while SK hynix's revenue rose 28.2 percent on quarter to $1.37 billion, according to the data.Micron's server DRAM revenue gained 22 percent on quarter to $1.06 billion, the latest data showed. (Yonhap)