Server chip revenue of top 3 suppliers rises 30 pct in Q2

The combined server DRAM revenue of three suppliers -- Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. -- stood at US$4.43 billion for the second quarter, up 30.1 percent from a quarter ago, the data by industry tracker DRAMeXchange showed.
Mark Liu, an analyst at DRAMeXchange, said in a statement that the jump in sales of server DRAM chips came after "the increase in the average memory density of server systems."
Semiconductor manufacturers are expected to have difficulty in meeting the various growing demands in the DRAM market, DRAMeXchange said.
Samsung's server DRAM revenue jumped 36.5 percent on quarter to $1.98 billion for the second quarter, while SK hynix's revenue rose 28.2 percent on quarter to $1.37 billion, according to the data.
Micron's server DRAM revenue gained 22 percent on quarter to $1.06 billion, the latest data showed. (Yonhap)